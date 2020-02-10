<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police in Abuja, on Monday arraigned a storekeeper, Abdullahi Hussaini, in a Wuse Zone six Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing toiletries and provisions N11,400 from his employer.

Hussaini, who lives in Mabushi village, Abuja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Kingsley Onwarah, of Block A11, Shop 8, Wuse Market, reported the matter at the Wuse Police Station on Feb. 5





Ejike alleged that the defendant stole 49 packets of Tiger razor blade, eight rolls of Safeguard toilet soap and 48 packets of biscuit, valued at N11, 400.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code

The defendant admitted taking just some packets of razor blade but denied knowing anything about the other missing items.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Chidama ordered that the surety must have a traceable address and adjourned the matter until March 24 for hearing.