There was a stampede early Tuesday morning following a mild fire outbreak at the site of last Sunday’s explosion in Abule Ado area of Lagos State.

The fire was, however, quickly put out by firefighters and emergency workers who were stationed at the site.





The fire was said to have started from the activities of one of the escalators on a suspected burst pipeline being used for the rescue operation.

Residents and security operatives scampered into different directions as the fire erupted on two opposite sides.

Officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) immediately commenced repairs on the burst pipeline.