Details Tuesday emerged on how the 15-year-old son of a police sergeant was allegedly stabbed to death by his 13-year-old friend over the sharing formula applied in the sharing of N300 paid to the duo for a job done.

The victim, Marvellous Ekrake, was confirmed dead last Saturday night at the Ughelli Central hospital from stab wound on his neck after he was alleged to have been attacked by the suspect identified Precious Life.

Both boys until the unfortunate incident were staying with their parents as neighbours at their police quarters residence behind the Ughelli INEC office directly opposite the Ughelli Police station.

The suspect, who fled after allegedly committing the act, was arrested by the police through the assistance of his immediate family members who brought him to the police station.

However, newsmen were able to speak with the suspect before his arrest where he spoke on reasons for his actions saying, “I never meant to kill him, I just wanted to threaten him with the knife.”





He said: “After we completed the job for the woman earlier on that day, we were paid N300 and Marvellous decided to take N200 which I objected that the money ought to be shared equally, but he insisted claiming that he would take the larger share because he is older.

“Angered by this, I reported the matter to my father who advised that I allow him take the money. Later that evening, while he was playing with our toy, I warned him to stop playing with the toy which I collected from him and threw it inside my father’s room with a warning that I will stab him if he goes into the room to it.

“Despite my warning, Marvellous insisted that he will go into my father’s room to collect the toy which he did, and it was in that process that he was stabbed, after which I ran away. I didn’t know that he will die, I did not know how the whole incident happened.”