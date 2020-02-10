<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coalition of South-East Youths, a South East based socio-political group, has called on the Federal Government to improve the benefits of security agents as a boost for the war against insurgency.

The group noted that regular promotion of security agents across the country should be based on merit and not on ethnicity to boost the morale of officers of the Police Force and men of the military, in the course of their duties.

Mr Ibem Goodluck, President-General of the group stated this in a statement issued during the weekend.





The statement reads in part, “We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency promote and reward gallant police, Army and other security officers who in one way or the other have put their lives on the line for the security and protection of Nigerian citizens and the sovereignty of Nigeria because it is the only way we can bring back patriotism, commitment to duty and absolute loyalty to our security outfits and architecture.”

“Promotion of security officers base on ethnic, religion, relationship or background will continue to put the country on serious security mess if nothing is done urgently to address this cankerworm that has eating deep into our security agencies,” it stated.

The group alleged that officers with no requisite knowledge, experience, training and records of any notable achievements in service are promoted to positions higher than them.