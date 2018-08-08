A 32-year-old man, Lekan Adediran, has stabbed his 80-year-old father, Lawrence, to death after which he killed himself.

Lekan, who is believed to be suffering from mental illness, killed his father on Monday in Efon Alaaye, headquarters of Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state police command had confirmed the incident, saying an investigation into the incident had started.

Eyewitnesses said Lekan killed himself with the same broken bottle he used in stabbing his father.

The culprit’s elder brother, Ojo Adediran, who reported the case at the Efron Divisional Police Station, said his brother was mentally unstable, adding that he committed the offence at about 9.45 p.m.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Caleb Ikechukwu, said the corpses of the two victims had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Efon Alaaye.

“Lekan’s brother approached the police station in Efon Alaaye to report how his brother killed their 80-year-old father with a broken bottle and also killed himself after succeeding in his devilish act.

“Their corpses are presently at Efon General hospital for autopsy. However, the police had been able to maintain peace and orderliness in the town.

“We are not relying on the accounts rendered to the police by the victim’s brother alone.

“We are still going to conduct an investigation to ascertain the veracity of the claim of insanity and the reason behind the killing and the subsequent suicide option taken by Lekan,’’ he said.