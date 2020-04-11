<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mgbala Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state has been thrown into tension following a clash between the military and the youths of the area.

Newsmen report that the crisis was as a result of the alleged failure of some of the oil companies operating in the area to adhere to the agreements earlier reached with the community.

The youths claimed that the oil companies had destroyed the major roads in the community with their operations without repairing them.

An indigene of the community who spoke to newsmen in confidence said, “the youths blocked an operational vehicle belonging to the company, insisting that they won’t free it until the company repairs their road.





“The oil company immediately alerted the security agencies who chased people away and arrested some.”

He listed the companies operating in the area to include Sterling, Seplat, Water Smith, among others, regretting that the people have been subjected to untold hardship by the companies.

It was later learnt that the soldiers took cover and threatened to shoot anybody on rampage.

In a phone chat with the the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, he said the crisis had been brought under control.