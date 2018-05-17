Men of the Nigerian Army, on Thursday morning, have invaded a Police Station along Ada-George road in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State over the killing of their colleague by a police personnel.

It was gathered that the soldiers stormed the police station in search of the police personnel, who allegedly killed their colleague at Wimpy by Ada-George junction.

The aggrieved soldiers were alleged to have broken into the cell in search of the suspect, which caused those in detention to flee the cell.

An eyewitness, Alex Igbani, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the police personnel shot dead the soldier, who was seen with a pistol at a junction controlling traffic.

Igbani said the slain soldier with his colleague, had alighted from a convoy to make way for their superior, who was trapped in a traffic, when the policeman shot him and attempted to shoot the second person, before the victim’s colleague brought out his identity card.

According to the eyewitness, the police carried the deceased soldier into their van and drove to the station before the soldiers, led by a senior officer, stormed the police station.

The soldiers, it was further gathered, arrested police officers and men they met in the station and took them away.

The development caused a gridlock along the Ada-George, linking Ikwerre Road, and other adjoining routes in the state capital.

It was further gathered that few minutes after the soldiers had left the station, a squad of police officers and men arrived the station causing panic in the neighbourhood.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has confirmed the development and normalcy returned in the area.

Omoni disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has invited the key players involved in the incident for a peaceful and lasting solution.