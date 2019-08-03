<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Soldiers attached to 144 Battalion, Asa, in Ukwa West council area of Abia State, have arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, identified as ‘Phyno’, whose gang has been terrorizing residents of Aba and its environs.

The suspect, whose real name was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filling this report, is said to be on the wanted list of the security agencies in the state.

Military sources told newsmen that ‘Phyno’ was arrested on a tip off at a hotel on the outskirts of Aba where he had taken refuge after a robbery operation.

“He snatched a motorbike from its owner at Uratta junction before he was apprehended by soldiers. We got information that he lodged in a hotel. On getting the information, we traced him to the said hotel where he was arrested.”

The sources stated that the suspect would be handed over to the police for further investigation as efforts are ongoing to track other fleeing members of the gang.