



The Nigerian Army has said that its soldiers on counterinsurgency insurgency operations in the north east have killed scores of terrorists who attempted to carry out their attack on Michika village in Adamawa State.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Colonel Sagir Musa, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers engaged the insurgents in a shootout following a distress call by vigilantes at Maikadiri village on the movement of suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Maikadiri – Shuwari road enroute Michika.

He said the soldiers recovered three vehicles loaded with foodstuffs, one motorcycle and one tyre inflating machine from the insurgents.

Sagir, in the statement, said:

“Boko Haram terrorists met their Waterloo and suffered heavy casualties yesterday evening the 18th of March 2019 when they attempted to infiltrate Michika in Adamawa State.

“At about 7.20 pm, gallant troops of 115 Task Force Battalion deployed at Lassa in Borno State received a distress call from vigilantes at Maikadiri village on movement of suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Road Maikadiri – Shuwari enroute Michika.

“The troops immediately organized blocking positions and swooped on the terrorists which led to an exchange of fire. The terrorists attempted to escape, but were intercepted and suppressed with heavy volume of fire.

“Consequently, the troops with reinforcement from 143 Battalion Gulak engaged the terrorists on Two Front Coordinated Attacks. The BHTs were completely routed by the troops, neutralizing many of them, while others fled in disarray due to superior firepower.

“As a result, they hastily evacuated most of their corpses under the cover of darkness. The entire area has been dominated by own troops and the situation is completely under control. “Items captured from the terrorists include One Ford vehicle, two Toyota Starlet vehicles loaded with foodstuffs, one motorcycle and one tyre inflating machine.

“Further exploitation is to be conducted this morning. Calm has since returned to the city and inhabitants of the town are hereby enjoined to report the presence of strange faces in their localities and go about their normal businesses.”