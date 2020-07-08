



The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Sector 3 and the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have foiled an attack on Gubio town by the Boko Haram terrorists and killed scores of their fighters.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said: ‘Troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have inflicted casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs)/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements who attempted to breach Gubio Town in the Northern part of Borno State yesterday, 7 July 2020. Several terrorists were neutralized and a gun truck destroyed by the combined efforts of the land and air forces who overpowered the BHTs with their superior firepower.

‘During the encounter, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets were scrambled to the location. The ISR aircraft spotted the terrorists in their gun trucks and vectored the jets to engage them, neutralizing one of the gun trucks and its occupants. The ISR aircraft continued to provide situational awareness as the ground troops engaged the terrorists on the ground, inflicting further casualties on the terrorists.





‘The Military High Command commends Operation LAFIYA DOLE, urging them to intensify their offensives against the terrorists and all other enemies of our Country in the North East while working in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders.’