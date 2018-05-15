Soldiers of the 177 Guards Battalion, Keffi, have destroyed strongholds and camps used by militia groups terrorizing the people of Nasarawa state and surrounding areas.

The soldiers, on operation at Ugya village in Toto Local Government Area, also arrested the spiritual leader of the militia group, Angulu Idaku, during a military raid.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, listing an array of items and weapons recovered.

General Chukwu, in the statement, called on the public to continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.

The statement, made available to newsmen, reads:

“Troops of 177 Guards Battalion, while on raid operation at Ugya village in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, destroyed some armed militia camps.

“The spiritual head of the militia group, one Angulu Idaku, was also arrested.

“Items recovered include:

a. Seven locally made guns.

b. Twelve cartridges.

c. 200 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition.

d. 76 rounds of 7.62MM NATO special ammunition.

e. Four knives.

f. Fifteen cutlasses.

g. 6 mobile phones.

h. One DSTV decoder set.

i. 4 solar panel sets.

4. Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to the security agents.