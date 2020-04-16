<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Soldiers of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Owena Cantonment, Akure, Ondo State on Wednesday brutalised a member of staff of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

The victim, Jide Bello, a senior Engineer with the NTA, Akure ran into the soldiers while returning from work on Wednesday night during the curfew imposed by the State Government.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Ondo Road where the NTA and the Barracks are located.

Recall that the Ondo State Government had on Monday ordered the imposition of curfew on the State, as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19, following three confirmed cases.

While declaring the curfew, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had exempted essential workers among whom were journalists and those working in media establishments.

According to Bello, while narrating his ordeal which he described as horrible, all his plea that he was on his way from office fell on deaf ears despite telling them that he is a staff of NTA, with his ID card presented.





Bello said the soldiers descended heavily on him, and as well harassed his female colleagues, who were in the vehicle with him.

Bello said “I had unfortunate experience tonight in the hands of Nigerian Army along Ondo road after the evening news, at exactly 1950hrs in the name of curfew declared by Ondo state government led by Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“They asked for my identification in which I obliged but education is key in any field. It was very unfortunate the military man could not understand what I mean by NTA and could not read anything from the I.D card but thank God for a superior officer that later intervened and begged me, but I am looking out to sue the Nigerian Army and the Ondo State government for the harassment.

“I am hereby subjecting myself to 14-day isolation because I don’t know what they might have done to my health.”

When contacted, the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar condemned the act, with a promise to address the matter.