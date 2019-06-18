<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four people including a soldier were confirmed dead on Tuesday following a fresh attack in Riyom Council Area of Plateau state by unknown gunmen numbering over 200.

Newsmen gathered that the attack which took place between 11 am and 12 pm on Monday and lasted for several hours.

An eye witness, Benjamin Bala said, “A boundary village of kwall was attacked in the midmorning of today. The attack took place between 11 am and 12:00 noon. Fulani militia numbering about 200 people attacked the village of kangboro.

“Since the attackers come in broad day light, the villagers tried to repel them but the numbers of the attackers were more than the villagers, so the attackers over powered the villagers and the villagers had to run for their lives.

“So, when the villagers ran away the attackers set all the houses ablaze. When we returned after the attackers left, we discovered that they burnt all our houses.

The Nation learnt that even the government clinic in the hamlet was also burnt down by the attackers who also went further to destroy crop farms owned by the villagers.

The state police command and the special task force known as Operation Safe Haven are yet to issue an official statement on the attack. They were not accessible on phone.