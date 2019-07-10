<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old soldier, Samuel Hassan, to four years in prison for stealing N93, 000 from a neighbour’s account.

Magistrates Roseline Baraje, convicted Hassan after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust, cheating, theft and misappropriation.

Baraje, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N40,000.

She also ordered the convict to pay N93,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Baraje said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such a criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on July 7 at the ‘A’ Division Police Station by Mrs Helen Geoffry of Angwan Mission Tundunwada, Jos who is the complainant.

Dabit said that the complainant entrusted her ATM card to the accused in May and he used it to withdraw N93,000 from the account without her consent.

During police investigations, he said, the ATM card was recovered from the accused.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297, 307, 272, and 294 of the Penal Code Law.