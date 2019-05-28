<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has announced the death of the immediate past Bishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Kevin J. Aje, at 85 years.

Rev. Aje who was succeeded by the current Sokoto Dioceses Bishop, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, died at about 12noon on Monday, according to the announcement by the dioceses, as Mass was being offered at St. Bakhita Chapel.

It noted that burial arrangements will be announced later and also urged for masses and prayers for his repose.

Bishop Aje who was born on 25th April 1934, was ordained Priest on June 12, 1966; ordained Coadjutor Bishop of Sokoto on January 6, 1983, and installed April 28, 1985.

He resigned as Bishop of Sokoto in September 8, 2011.