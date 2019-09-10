<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Another suicide has been averted in Nsukka, Enugu State as a woman allegedly drank a substance believed to be ‘Sniper’ insecticide.

The victim, identified as Chinwendu Odoh, 24, is a 200-Level student of Microbiology at the University of Nigeria.

She hails from Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state.

Neighbours who noticed she was in pain promptly rushed her to Royal Cross Hospital Nsukka where she was being revived, it was learnt.

The state police spokesman, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu said operatives of the Nsukka Division of the command were investigating the matter, though he added “information from some sympathizers are pointing towards depression over an unresolved issue. The victim is now responding to treatment.”