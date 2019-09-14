<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The remains of a professor at the Department of Mathematics in the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Gideon Okedayo, have been committed to mother earth on Saturday at his residence, in Idepe, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The don, who was a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, was allegedly killed by some bandits after kidnapping him in Edo State, on his way to Igira in Kogi State last week.

The funeral service for the late lecturer was attended by family, friends and members of staff of the OSUSTECH as well as members of the RCCG.

In his sermon, at the service, a pastor in charge of Ondo Province 5 of the RCCG, Pastor Johnson Umoren, said death was no respecter of anyone, describing the late don as a committed man of God who had made his impact in the academics and the church.

He said, “Therefore as we mourn, we should not mourn as those without hope. We are very sure he is resting with the Lord. You must summon the courage to forge ahead and continue where he has stopped. This I know will gladden his heart.

“To the wife and children. Don’t forget you are not alone, the Good Shepherd has promised ” he will not leave nor forsake you. We pray the Lord to continue to protect, keep you, raise help for you in time of need and satisfy you with long life”.

He urged the government to do more in improving security in the country and prayed that the holy spirit should fish out those involved in the ugly act.

In her words at the event, the wife of the late professor, Mrs. Marrietta Okedayo, said her husband was embedded with relentless capacity to speak the truth at all times and act fearlessly because, “you have God’s backing. Without ambiguity, you are a man of great finesse, industry and a lover of people.

“You were a devout Christian and a pastor indeed who lived an exemplary life which I am still emulating till this very moment. You were a great disciplinarian, academic, a father and a mentor. You were a genius with no match, but Nigeria did not protect you.”

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, of the OSUSTECH, Professor Sunday Ogunduyile called for an urgent and more proactive approach to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

The VC described death as inevitable that would come at the appointed time but said Okedayo’s death came as a rude shock to the university community.