The police on Monday arraigned two sisters, Rasidat Lasisi and Ramota Shoyoye, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attacking their tenant with razor blades during a disagreement.

Lasisi, 44, and Shoyoye, 30, who reside in No. 77, Adealu St., Dopemu Agege, Lagos, are charged with conspiracy and assault to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel told the court that the defendants who were the children of the landlord used razor blades and inflicted injuries on their tenant, Olayinka Fasasi, over a dispute in the house.

Samuel said that the defendants and some persons at large committed the offence on Jan. 27, at their residence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).‎‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.‎

Magistrate A.I. Abina admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until April 3, for a mention.