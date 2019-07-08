<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tragedy occurred in Kano on Saturday when a teenage mother, identified simply, as Umi, of the Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, allegedly stabbed her 30-year-old brother to death.

The personnel of the Badawa Police Division arrested Umi, for allegedly stabbing Sani Suleiman, to death following a dispute between them.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the Badawa Police Division received a report around 5pm on Saturday that a teenage mother, identified simply as Umi, had stabbed her brother in the neck.

According to Kiyawa, it was learnt that Umi, who had been engaged in a heated argument with her brother for two days, subsequently stabbed him in the neck, resulting in his death shortly after he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Kiyawa said an argument ensued between the siblings when the late Sani allegedly flung his sister’s baby, as eyewitnesses claimed that Sani had refused to organise a traditional wedding for two of his sisters. In his reaction, the Ward Head of Unguwan Gaya Badawa, Alhaji Haliru Mohammed, expressed shock over the tragic incident, adding that both parents of the siblings lost consciousness when the news was broken to them and were currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the late Sani has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Following the tragedy, the PPRO said the state Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the transfer of the case from the Badawa Division to the Criminal Investigation Department at the command headquarters, Bompai, for further investigation.