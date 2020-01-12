<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fresh facts have emerged on why the Department of State Services (DSS) detained Anthony Okolie for misusing a SIM card previously owned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, following his confession that friends influenced him to put the SIM line into fraudulent use.

Reacting to the incident, which has generated lots of reactions among Nigerians, a top security source told newsmen that initially Okolie did not know the value of the SIM line he was holding until he started having call traffic from his phone.

Our source further noted that on noticing who owns the SIM line, Okorie had confided in his friends and neighbours, especially some of them from the Hausa community, stressing that they were the ones that convinced him on the favours he could curry with the SIM line.

“Initially, he had no intention of misusing the SIM line and the DSS did not arrest him for being in possession of the SIM line or blame the telecommunication for putting it in use. There is nothing wrong in the telecommunication recycling the SIM because they use such to measure progress. It was when Okolie started having traffic on the line that negative ideas and thoughts started coming into his head.

“He engaged the services of Hausas and each time calls came into the phone with the callers speaking Hausa, he would take the phone to some of his friends within the Hausa community where he was selling something to talk to the person.





“It was these same set of people and circle of friends that started putting negative thoughts and ideas into his head, which pushed him to put the line into fraudulent use.

“But, luck ran out of him when they used the SIM line to call and demand ridiculous amount of money from Hanan’s relative who curiously reported to the DSS to investigate the user of the line, wondering how a president’s daughter could request such ridiculous amount of money from him.

“It was the letter from the complainant requesting the DSS to carry out comprehensive investigation that led to Okolie’s arrest.

“Even inside the DSS detention facility, Okolie was very remorseful and pleaded with the Secret Police to forgive him, blaming his action on the influence of his Hausa friends and promising never to do such again. Good enough, he even confessed that he was not maltreated while in detention,” the top security source told newsmen.

Our source equally dismissed the decision of Olawale Bakari to institute legal action against the DSS, accusing him of being guilty of double speak.

“The same Bakari who told the media when he was released that he was treated well in detention is now turning around to claim that he was maltreated and even have the afrontery to institute legal action against the DSS. I am sure that DSS will laugh over his action and will even been ready to meet him in court,” the security source quipped.