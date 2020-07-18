



Five family members died on Saturday at Yammawa village in Zango Local Government Area of Katsina State when a device said to be an Improvised Explosive Device planted on a farmland near the community exploded.

The victims were said to have died on the spot.

It was learnt that the victims went to get grasses for their animals at the farm when they reportedly stepped on the device.

When contacted, the Spokesman for Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the occurrence, saying the victims were children of one Alhaji Adamu.

Six other children said to be injured in the incident are currently receiving treatments at Malumfashi General hospital.





Isah in a statement said, “Today being 18/07/2020 at about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of a bomb explosion which killed five young children of one person, by name Alhaji Adamu of Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State.

“The explosion also injured six other children who were sitting under the tree inside the farm. The children were said to be there to cut grasses for animals’ feed.

“The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment.

“The scene has been preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations.”