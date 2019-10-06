<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A yet-to-be identified man has been reportedly shot in a clash between youths of Okere-Urhobo kingdom and neighbouring Itsekiri extractions, at Okere Market in Warri South council area of Delta state.

The victim was said to have been admitted at an undisclosed hospital as a result of the incident, which occurred Sunday morning.

According to reports, youths of both groups shot randomly, forcing traders and buyers to flee the market during the attack.

It was gathered that hoodlums seized the opportunity to loot the abandoned shops.

It was also learnt there had been tension in the area since Saturday.

An order by the Okere-Urhobo party that all shops be locked in respect of the final rites of passage of their monarch, HRM (Prof.) Oghenero Okumagba, Idama II, reportedly led to gun battle between them and their Itsekiri counterparts.

It was learnt that youths of Okere-Urhobo extraction had gone to Obahor, a predominantly Itsekiri area, as well as the market to enforce the order.

They were reportedly rebuffed by the other party, who stated that commercial shops cannot be shutdown in their domain, as there was no such order compelling people to do so during the burial ceremony of the late Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse II.

This further culminated into an argument, which resulted in a fight with guns and other weapons.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the development.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, said: “It is one person that was shot and hospitalised, not six. Another person was shot and hospitalised yesterday (Saturday). They’re fighting because of the burial of the King.”