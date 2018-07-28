One person was reportedly shot Saturday, as the celebration of Odun Oba and Olosunta traditional festivals in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State which commenced Friday night turned violent.

The Ogoga, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado’s Odun Oba Festival which reached its peak on Saturday with paying of homage and celebration of the New Yam coincided with the Olosunta Festival celebrated by Olukere, Ganiyu Ayodele Obasoyin, which started same day.

The Odo Oja area of the town has been taken over by Soldiers, mobile policemen and men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to prevent outbreak of law and order.

The two monarchs are accusing one another of the cause of the violence which continued till early hours of Saturday.

Ogoga alleged, that the Oloris (palace queens) were on Friday, attacked by Olukere’s thugs wounding some of them during a traditional dance to some locations in the town.

Olukere alleged that security men working for Ogoga stormed his (Olukere’s) palace at about 1.00 am on Saturday shooting sporadically.

Obasoyin also alleged that the billboard mounted in Odo Oja area to advertise the Olosunta Festival was vandalized by Alagbado’s loyalists.

According to him, “Ogoga’s security men shot one of my boys, Oladimeji Aluko, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“I am indoors because the Olosunta Festival commenced today (Saturday). Information reached me that they invaded my palace and were firing gunshots.

“When they could not find me, they went to my private residence in Ado where they were resisted but they also shot somebody there.

“We found eight to ten pellets on the ground from their gunshots and we have informed the Commissioner of Police.

“I don’t have any problem with Ogoga, all I am demanding from the state government is my staff of office because I am king in this community, they should give me my right.”

But Oba Alagbado said “There is a thug who called himself Olukere, Ganiyu Obasoyin. He is an impostor because he was not approved by the prescribed authority, the Ogoga.

“Yesterday (Friday), all the oloris danced from the palace to the Post Office area, the land belongs to the Aladeselu family.

“Obasoyin and his thugs attacked the women there shooting guns on the day ‘Opekele Ayaba.’ His thugs seized their two cameras, destroyed their drums and some old women fainted, the local trumpeter was attacked.

“Ikere has only one Oba, the Ogoga, Odo Oja is headed by Ologotun Obasoyin has been constituting himself as a nuisance in this town.

“He is on bail on a murder charge and there is a law in Ekiti State that anybody that calls himself an Oba without the authority of the government is three years imprisonment without any option of fine.

“I want peace in Ikere, my kingdom because how can we be celebrating our festival with so many police and security men around when we are not in a state of war.

“Nobody can be a chief in this town without my approval. Who owns this town? Can you divide my town for me? We are waiting for the current Police regime to do their job.”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, could not be reached for comments as his phone was switched off and was yet to respond to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.