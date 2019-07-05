<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 25-year old man, Emeka Eze, was reportedly shot while his accomplices escaped with bullet wounds following a gun duel with police in Nnobi, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

The four gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers were said to have been intercepted by the police in their vehicle along Nnobi road.

It was gathered that the suspects opened fire on sighting the Police which resulted in heavy gun battle.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said one of the suspects, Emeka Eze, had been arrested.

He said the rest escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

He said, “At about 8:00 pm, four gunmen suspected to be armed robbers inside a Mitsubishi L300 bus with registration No ENU 113 YA were intercepted by Police Patrol team attached to Ojoto Division along Nnobi road in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include a L 300 Mitsubishi bus, 1 pump action, 1 fabricated Pistol, Five cartridge, 3 expended cartridge, a knife and other incriminating items.

Mohammed added that the suspect was assisting the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of his fleeing accomplices.

The police spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of Udeh Chiemere James (18), Akachukwu Nweke (17) and Chidi Igwe (17), in Ogidi.

He said the trio, suspected to be cultists, were planning to disrupt the graduation ceremony at City Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogidi when they were rounded up.

He said two battle axes were recovered from Ude and Nweke who claimed to be students of Cave City Secondary School Ogbunike following search.

He said, “On the 4/7/2019 at about 1:00 pm, there was an intelligence report that cultists are planning to disrupt the graduation ceremony at City Comprehensive Secondary School Ogidi holding on the same date.

“Following the report, Police operatives attached to Ogidi Division in conjunction with Vigilante group quickly mobilized to the scene and embarked on random search of students/visitors.

“Suspects have no reason being in the school than to perpetrate nefarious activities.”

Mohammed said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.