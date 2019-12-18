<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two people have allegedly been shot dead by policemen following the attack on Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure, Ondo state.

The victims whose identities are yet to be ascertained as at press time were said to have been shot by the policemen drafted to the church to forestall break down of law and order.

Earlier on Wednesday, some youth had set ablaze the church following the rumour that the corpse of the one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole who has been missing for over a month was found buried at the altar of the church.

During the attack, some numbers of vehicles were also set ablaze including a patrol vehicle of the Nigeria Police.

Some journalists were also attacked by rampaging youths. They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

However, while reacting to the allegations, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Undie Adie, dismissed the allegations describing it as false.

According to CP Adie, ”the protest and the ultimate setting ablaze of the church was fueled by a news report by one television station that the body of the baby was exhumed at the altar of the church.

“Pronto, my men were mobilized to the location to avoid break down of law and order. You could see that a patrol vehicle of the police was set ablaze by my men who were trying to avoid breakdown of law and order.”

He called on residents of Ondo State to be calm and go about their business peacefully assuring them of the safety of their lives and properties.