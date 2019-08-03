<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was tension weekend at the university town of Nsukka in Enugu state as rival cult groups clashed living one suspected cult member dead.

The alleged deceased member of a rival cult group identified as Attah Ifeanyi was said to have closed from his barbing saloon shop and returned home. But he told his parents that he was going back to his shop to collect an item he left behind around 8.00 pm but was shot dead around 8.30 pm along the busy Aku road by unknown persons suspected to be members of a rival cult group on reprisal attack.

It was gathered that the attack and counter attack by the rival cultists started when an alleged Hausa member of one of the cult groups was attacked and was badly wounded along the cooled room axis of Nsukka metropolis.

Investigations revealed that as soon as members of the other cult group noticed that one of their members had been attacked and wounded, they mobilized for a show down with the other group. They then combed the entire cooled room quarters close to Nsukka main market in their effort to fish out the attackers of one of their members.

Residents of the area allegedly deserted the area when there was sporadic gun fire while police at Nsukka urban division and the Area Command mobilized to halt the violence.

Contacted for comment, a senior police officer said Attah Ifeanyi was shot dead in reprisal cult attack along Aku road in Nsukka metropolis, explaining that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.

The senior police officer said that the matter has been transferred to the anti cult police unit Enugu for further investigation.