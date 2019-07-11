<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have again clashed with the Police at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday (today).

The Police fired gunshots and tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters, while five Shi’ite members were apprehended by the security operatives.

Our correspondent reports that the confrontation sparked panic as workers, commuters and motorists fled to avoid being caught in the melee.

The sect members later regrouped at another location to continue with their protest.

They had stormed the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, during which they shot two policemen and also torched three cars and damaged many other vehicles and property.

Forty suspects were arrested in connection with the Tuesday incident.