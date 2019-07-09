<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected members of the Shiite group, IMN, have shot three police officers on duty at the National Assembly.

The incident has created pandemonium within the assembly complex.

Newsmen watched as one of the police officers was rushed to the National Assembly clinic around 1.55p.m.

Several witnesses, who recounted the face-off, said the incident occurred when the protesters tried to force their way into the assembly complex.

“They shot three policemen. One of them even appears dead already,” a witness told newsmen.

As at the time of filing this report, police officers have locked the entrance of the National Assembly as sounds of gunshots rented the air.