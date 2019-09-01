<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Controversial and proscribed Shiite Muslim organisation, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has alleged a planned clamp down on its members and activities in some states.

The Shiite group, in a statement by media head Ibrahim Musa, claims that the police has issued a directive to all force formations across the country to arrest its members and halt its activities, especially its annual procession. He particularly mentioned Kaduna, the former headquarters of the banned group, and Sokoto states.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued a nationwide order to all State Police Commands and Zonal Headquarters dated August 30, 2019 for the immediate arrest of members and leaders of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and the demolition of their structures across the states,” Musa said in the statement.

He maintained that the group was not a security threat to the country, vowing that Shiites would “not hesitate to take all necessary legitimate measures to enforce” their rights.

Musa said the Sokoto Command of the Nigerian Police Force has initiated a “show of force” by dozens of policemen ahead of the Ashura procession to mourn the death of Prophet Muhammad’s son.

He said the police’s planned clamp down contravened an existing substantive court order from a Sokoto High Court obtained on 31st January, 2018 which restrained the police from curtailing the activities of the Islamic Movement in the state.

He further claimed that the Kaduna governmemt was also planning similar clamp down using vigilante groups to halt it’s Ashura mourning procession, a move that will attract police involvement.

“Members of the Islamic Movement will most certainly remain steadfast and continue with all our religious programs and activities of Ashura mourning as well as the peaceful struggle for the freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky and the hundred others still in detention since the infamous Zaria genocide of December 2015,” he said.

The group has challenged the proscription order of the Federal Government in court.