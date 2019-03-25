<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For allegedly stealing bread, toothpaste, soap and wine from a store, 62-year-old man, Lukman Babatunde, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Babatunde, who resides on Lagos Island, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 4.00p.m. on March 16, at Trolleys Superstore at No. 2, Industrial Ave., Yaba.

According to her, the defendant went to the store, posed as a customer and stole four bottles of Black Label wine valued at N31,200.

Olaluwoye also submitted that Babatunde stole a packet of Dettol soap worth N3,000.

She added that the defendant stole six pieces of Sensodyne toothpaste valued at N5,100, and a loaf of bread worth N300.

Olaluwoye said the store’s Manager, Mr Taiwo Abimbola, noticed the theft through a closed-circuit television camera, and called the police.

“My lord, the defendant pretended to be a shopper while stuffing the stolen items into his jacket.

“He got to the counter and paid for only a bowl of ice cream, attempting to make away with the stolen items in his jacket.

“When he was searched, the items were recovered from him,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and is punishable with a three-year jail term.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 26 for mention.