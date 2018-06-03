Two persons have reportedly been found dead inside a soak away pit in Aba the commercial nerve of Abia State.

The incident which occurred at No.176 Azikiwe Road Aba was said to have threw residents of the area into grief and confusion.

It was gathered that the two young men simply identified as Chimamkpa and Orji were workers of a popular sewage disposal company in the city, and had gone to the building to evacuate solid waste when they met their untimely death.

There were different versions of the story that led to their death, ranging from sewage disposal chemical they might have inhaled to some superstitious believe of been killed by evil forces.

However, a resident of the area who simply gave his name as Ndubuisi said that the two men came to work in the building and after they might have finished evacuating the solid waste, one of them came out through the pit’s manhole.

The source further stated that as the man came out, he decided to assist his colleague to come out by giving him his hand.

As the sewer inside held his colleague’s hand to come out, both of them according to Ndubuisi fell back into the pit and were unable to come out. Before any help could come their way, both men were stone dead.

According to him, “The incident happened so sudden, it was like a magic. When the one outside fell back into the soak away pit, people thought he would come out with his colleague.

“But after waiting for a while none of them came out, people around decided to break the cover of the soak away pit only to find the two men dead and police were called in immediately.”

All efforts made to reach one Mr. Amaobi said to be the manager the sewage disposal company where the two men worked before their death proved abortive as call put on his mobile phone was answered by a man who said he was not in charge and could not speak on the issue.

Efforts to reach the Police spokesman in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna failed until the time of filing the report.