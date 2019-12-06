<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has condemned the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement.

Newsmen had reported that DSS operatives on Friday chased out lawyers from the courtroom and attacked journalists after which they re-arrested Sowore.

Following the invasion of the courtroom, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the matter till February 11, 12 and 13 for definite hearing.

They had earlier attempted to re-arrest Sowore but were prevented by those around.

This is coming less than a day after Sowore was released by the DSS after an Abuja Federal High Court ordered for his release within 24 hours.

Reacting on Twitter, SERAP wrote, ”We strongly condemn the violent re-arrest of Sowore and Bakare inside the Federal High Court Abuja courtroom just hours after they were granted bail and released by the SSS.

”SERAP’s representatives in court reported that the judge had to quickly take cover, as the officials of SSS entered the courtroom and ill-treated Sowore, Bakare. This is the type of things routinely witness in authoritarian states.

”Sowore and Bakare’s re-arrest is yet another example of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari’s total contempt for human rights, the rule of law and the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

”The Nigerian authorities should immediately free Sowore and Bakare, respect the sanctity and integrity of our judicial system and ensure full accountability for those who committed the appalling abuses. ”