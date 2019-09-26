<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 70-year-old man, Oyedeji Sunday, was on Thursday arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for defamation of character.

The accused was said to have given false information to the police about his son’s abduction.

Sunday, who was arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy, a threat to life, breach of peace, given of false information and defamation of character pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the charge sheet read in the court, the offence was committed on April 16, 2018, and October 29, 2018, at Osogbo Area and Nigeria Police zone XI Command Headquarter in Osogbo.

The offence were contrary to section 517, 125A(1)(a), 249(D), 86(1), 126(2) of Osun State, Nigeria 2002. and punishable under same.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Lamidi Rasak, told the court that the accused gave false information to the police that one, Alhaji Morenikeji Sikiru kidnapped his son named Ayo.

The defence counsel, Mr. S.O Popoola, prayed the court to grant the accused bail in the most liberal terms because of his age.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application on the ground that there is a tendency the accused person would jump bail, because he flouted the police administrative bail given to him on October 26, 2018.

Magistrate Risikat Olayemi ruled that the case be transferred to Chief Magistrate Court 3 for fresh. trial

The case was adjourned till September 27, and the accused has been remanded in police custody.