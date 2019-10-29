<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, sentenced two persons, Tosin Oluwafemi, 21, and Tajudeen Ogunleye, 18, to death by hanging for murder, conspiracy and unlawful possession of human skull.

The duo, according to the charge sheet, committed the offences on February 14, 2017, at Ifaki Ekiti in the Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state by conspiring to murder one Joshua Ojo contrary to sections 516, 316, 319 and 329(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde, sentenced each of them to death for the offence of murder; seven years’ imprisonment for conspiracy; and five years for unlawful possession of human skull.

The judge said, “Every evil or good action in life attracts consequences; in the accused persons’ case, their act has grave consequences.

“The first and second accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by hanging and may the Lord have mercy on your souls.”

During the trial, the prosecuting counsel, Eniola Arogundade, called five witnesses and tendered exhibits, including the statements of the accused persons and photographs of one of the accused with the skull.