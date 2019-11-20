<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mubi north divisional police command in Adamawa state, Ahidjo Mohammed, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at around 7 pm, Tuesday.

The officer was said to have been kidnapped at around 7 pm while returning to Mubi from Yola, where is mother has been receiving medical attention.

The kidnappers were said to have made contact with some persons demanding fifty million naira from the family of the victim for the ransom of the law officer.

Similarly, another resident of Mubi, a trader, Alhaji Mahmudu Mbilla from Mbilla village has also been kidnapped, Monday night and the kidnappers are said to have also been demanding for five million naira from the family of the kidnapped victim.

Speaking to the PPRO Adamawa state police command, Usman Nguroje confirmed the kidnap and said the Adamawa state police command has policed personnel including the IG anti kidnap squad to rescue the kidnap office.

Nguroje said, “We have set everything in place to ensure that no man in Adamawa is kidnapped.

“The officer was kidnapped at the Mararaba Mubi following a sporadic gun shot and before the police in the area could reach the area, they found the vehicle carrying him abandoned with his identity card left behind”

On whether the kidnappers have made any financial demands, the PPRO said, “Am not aware of that.”

Some residents of Mubi expressed I’ve the rising spare of kidnap in the area and told newsmen that there is apprehension in the land as a result of the kidnap of a law enforcement officer.