Two senior officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were yesterday, abducted in Edo State by gunmen suspected to kidnappers.

The two officers whose identities were given as Francis Okunwe, the Area Commander of the Edo North Area Command of the NSCDC and the Divisional Officer of Irrua, Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC), Albert Eguavoen, were said to be travelling to Benin City when they were abducted at Ewossa, near Ekpon in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

The‎ incident reportedly occurred at about 2 pm, according to informed sources, who also said the Toyota Sienna van the victims were travelling in has been recovered from where it was abandoned.

It was learnt that the duo decided to travel through Igueben to avoid the bad state of the Benin-Auchi-Okenne highway when they were reportedly attacked at Ewosa.

It was also gathered that some personnel of the NSCDC have been deployed to the area.

“They were on their way to Benin but because of the bad state of portions along the Auchi-Benin road, they decided to pass through Igueben to cut off the bad spots but unfortunately the incident happened around Ewossa before Ekpon”, a ‎source said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, while confirming the incident, said a combined operation of security agencies in the state were being put in place to apprehend the abductors.