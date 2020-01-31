Senator Shehu Sani, a former member of the National Assembly, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after perfecting his bail conditions.
The activist-politician was in EFCC custody for a month over allegations of extortion and name-dropping.
A Federal High Court in Abuja Monday set bail for N10m after he was arraigned on two counts bordering fraud to the tune of $25, 000 from a Kaduna based businessman.
