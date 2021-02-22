



Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha, is expected to be arraigned in court Monday (today) in Owerri over an alleged disturbance of public peace following a fracas between his aides and Imo state government personnel.

Men of the Nigerian Police Force on Sunday arrested Okorocha who is the Senator representing Orlu Zone in the Senate for allegedly breaking into a sealed property belonging to his wife by Imo state government.

Prompt News reports that multiple sources confirmed that Okorocha who was still in the custody of Police at Imo State Police Command as at 10 pm on Sunday will be charged on Monday.

Our source said Okorocha was asked to write a statement, but the former governor insisted that the state officials must leave the Police Command before he can comply with the directive.





The ex- Governor was accused of forcing open the Royal Spring Palm Estate sealed by the Imo State government after a validly constituted Commission of Enquiry found the Okorocha’s guilty of illegally acquiring the land in which the estate was built.

Accompanied by his son in law, Uche Nwosu, the Senator allegedly broke the keys in a bid to recover the property belonging to his wife Nkechi.

Loyalists of the state government were said to have confronted them. One person was injured in the ensuing melee.

The government, on Friday, recovered the estate along Akachi Road belonging.

Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, said the seizure complied with a gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Recovery of Lands and other Related Matters.