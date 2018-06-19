About six persons have been reportedly struck to death just as property worth millions of naira were destroyed following a windstorm that ravaged some parts of Bauchi Metropolis on Saturday.

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Shehu Ningi, disclosed this while speaking to Journalists in his office on Monday.

According to him, the casualties were recorded in Tirwun and Kandahar area of Bauchi Metropolis.

Ningi said that SEMA was yet to ascertain the level of destruction but it has been compiling a number of casualties and affected facilities, saying that one of the victims was hit by a tree while another died when a building collapsed on him.

A surveillance of the community showed that the perimeter fence of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium and transmission facilities of Daar Communication were not spared by the storm.

Other areas affected include the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate, Bauchi, Yelwa Kagadama, Yakubu Wanka, Kobi, Fadamada among others.