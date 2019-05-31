<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials provided by the federal government to its Internally Displaced Persons finding refuge in Kankara local government area of Kastina State.

Newsmen reports that the federal government had last week through the NEMA donated seven trucks of relief materials comprising food items, clothing materials among others to IDPs in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Malam Sanusi Kwatarkwashi while presenting the assistance to the victims on Friday in Kankara said over 2,000 IDPS would benefit from the gesture.

“Apart from Kankara IDP, we also provided similar assistance to some IDPs in Kwatarkwashi and Mada towns in Bungudu and Gusau local government areas of the state.

He said that the IDPs left their communities due to bandit’s attacks in their communities.

Kwatarkwashi said the items were rice, millet, vegetable oil, mosquito nets among others.

He urged the IDPs to consider the incident as a test from Allah and advised them to embark on prayers to almighty Allah to overcome the problem.

According to him, the state and federal governments are working hard to address the problem, we should use this Ramadan period to pray to Allah and seek his intervention.