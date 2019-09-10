<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least 200 armed bandits invaded Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, sacking the people from their homes, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency has revealed.

The Director General of the Agency, Mr Ahmed Inga, told Channels Television in a telephone conversation that he received a report from the area that the gunmen invaded the community on Monday, shooting indiscriminately in the air.

According to Channels Television, Inga said the bandits also tortured the people.

They beat some of them to the point that they became unconscious.

The NSEMA boss said the bandits are ransacking each house in the village, dispossessing the people of their belongings including food, clothing materials, cellphones, while also rustling their cattle.