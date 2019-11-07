<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More than 141 communities were hit by the floods that swept through various parts of Adamawa State in October, says Dr Muhammadu Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency.

Sulaiman told newsmen, on Wednesday in Yola that 7,666 houses were destroyed by the disaster.

According to him, 101,929 farmlands in seven Local Government Areas were also destroyed by the flood that affected 173,049 people.

He said that the floods resulted from the increased volume of water in River Benue, adding that those displaced had been camped in nine temporary Internally Displaced Persons camps.

“The temporary camps are located in Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Demsa Local Government Areas,” he said.

Sulaiman said that the flood destroyed about 60 per cent of rain-feed crops in the affected areas, and expressed fear of possible hunger if urgent measures were not taken to avoid famine.

The executive secretary appealed to the Federal Government and other relevant humanitarian agencies to assist the affected communities with relief materials and dry season farming inputs.

He said that the worst hit areas included Fufore, Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Demsa, Numan and Lamurde.