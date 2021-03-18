



Four security guards – David Onatola, Johnson Oduola, Tope Eniolorunda and Oluranti Oludare – on Thursday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 2,500 litres of diesel valued N700,000.

Messrs Onatola, 56; Oduola, 52; Eniolorunda, 47 and Oludare, 43, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Ishola told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 25 at 2a.m. at Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.





Mr. Ishola said the defendants stole the diesel belonging to their employer, MTN Telecommunications Ltd.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287(7) stipulates seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 provides two years’ imprisonment for Conspiracy.

The Magistrate, A.A.Paul, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Mr. Paul adjourned the case until May 19 for mention.