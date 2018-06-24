In an effort to boost security, the federal government has deployed an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Danjuma Muhammad, to take charge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Police Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Muhammad took over from Abdullahi Ali, a Commissioner of Police, who retired recently.

The spokesperson for the command, Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Alabi said that the deployment of an AIG to take over the helms of affairs at the nation’s busiest airport was strategic.

According to him, Mr Muhammad is an experienced officer who has served in many commands and formations.

He said that the deployment would improve safety and security of travellers and other airport users.

“The transfer of a very senior ranking officer to the airport command is very strategic; the objective is to ensure that nothing untoward occurs here.

“The AIG has assumed duties and has warned officers attached to the command that he would not tolerate laziness, idleness and dereliction of duties,’’ the spokesman said.

Mr Alabi said that the AIG had also read the riot act to touts parading within the airport environment.

He said that Mr Muhammad had assured travellers and other airport users that adequate measures had been put in place for their safety and security.

“The command is working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and other security agencies to ensure that our airport is safe.

“Our advice is that travellers and other airport users should remain vigilant and law-abiding as well as comply with the new security measures in the airport environment,” Mr Alabi said.