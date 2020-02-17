<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Almalgamated Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) Niger Chapter, has urged the state government to reinforce the law regulating the operations of motorcycles in the state.

The association state Chairman, Mr Shafi Maishera made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna, on the security challenges in the state.

He said the reinforcement of such law would help in addressing some of the security challenges being experienced in the state.

According to Maishera “there are influx of many motorcycle riders from other states to Minna and across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Many of them found their way to Minna when they banned them from operating in Lagos and other states.

“This is a major challenge we are facing as a union because there is a tendency of strange commercial motorcyclists perpetuating crime under the guise of ACOMORAN.’’





He suggested that, “Data capturing of every commercial motorcycle rider is necessary as this will help us to identify the members and help to curb crime.

“We are calling on the state government to review the motorcycle registration fee downward to enable our members to obtain their plate numbers easily.

“In the past we paid N3, 500 to get registered, now it has been reviewed upward to N6,500 and many of our members are finding it difficult to comply.

“This upward review has incapacitated many of our members as many have not been able to pay. It is better to review the price downward to what we can afford than to hike it.

“The ones that are not able to afford the registration fee are likely to endanger their passenger’s life because they ride recklessly to evade arrest.”

Maishera further said that the reduction of the registration fees to N3, 500 would help to boost the state’s revenue.