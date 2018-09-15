The Trustees of the Capstone Church located at 360, Muritala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos have dragged their six security men to court for allegedly stealing iron rods and cement valued at N18m..

Police identified the accused persons as Dauda Ojo, 40; Semiu Abdulrasheed, 28; Tosin Agboola, 23; Tomiwa Kujore, 42; Alli Idris, 35 and Wasiu Babalola, 42.

A Police source alleged that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU at Ikoyi, Lagos, Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, directed his men to arrest the accused persons following a petition by the Trustees of Capstone Church.

The accused persons were charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of stealing.

Police Counsel, Sylvester Azubuike informed the Court in charge N/72/2018 that the accused persons committed the offence at Capstone Church located at 360, Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba, Lagos.

Azubuike told the Court that the accused persons betrayed the trust reposed in them by stealing building material valued at N18m.

Azubuike said the offences committed were punishable under sections 409, 278(1)(a) and 285 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2011.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted them bail in the sum of N2m each with two sureties each in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 20 September, 2018 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos until the bail conditions are perfected.