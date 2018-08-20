A security guard at a private school, Oyekunle Abolarin, 42, has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing from his employers.

According to a statement by CSP Chike Oti, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, the suspect was arrested after the school proprietor complained to the police about several attempts to steal money from the school’s account between April and July 2018.

Police investigations led to Abolarin, who confessed to stealing four different cheque leaflets belonging to the school.

He revealed that his brother-in-law, one Are Jerry Bankole, was the one, who provided the bank account used in the attempts to withdraw the various amounts, ranging from N900,000 to N800, 000 to N150,000 to N600,000 respectively.

The suspect, Abolarin told the police that he regretted his actions against his boss whom he claimed awarded scholarships to his four children.

Both suspects are currently in police custody.