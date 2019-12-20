<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sunday Adole, a security guard, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing his lover’s ATM card and withdrawing N1.09 million from the account.

Adole, 41, who resides at No. 9, Ijeun St., Off AD Filling Station, Cement in Agege, Lagos is charged with stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, said the accused committed the offence June, at Cement Area of Dopemu, Agege, Lagos State.

He said the accused stole N1.09 million belonging to Miss Sandra Nosakhare, his girlfriend.

“Adole went to his lover’s house and stole her UBA Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and Eco bank ATM card.

He used the Eco bank ATM card to withdraw N790, 000 and the UBA card to draw N300,000.

Okwori also told the court that when the complainant discovered that it was her boyfriend who withdrew the money, she confronted him.

The prosecutor said the complainant demanded her money but the defendant said he had spent it for personal use and would payback.

“All effort made to get her money back was unsuccessful,” he said.

The offence contravened Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and prescribes three years of jail for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate G.O. Anifowoshe admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties and adjourned the case until Jan. 30, 2020 for mention.