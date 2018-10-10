



A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Minna has ordered the remand in prison custody of a 55-year-old security guard, Michael Itang, accused of defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Itang is standing trial on a count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, had told the court that one Grace Tanko, who lives behind General Hospital, Suleja reported the matter at `A’ Police Division Suleja on Oct.3.

Ikwoche quoted the complainant as alleging that the accused person, a security guard with Christ Revival Clinic Suleja, lured her daughter, aged 10, into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions.

According to him, the accused person was enticing the little girl with between N20 and N100 before committing the act.

He said the offence was contrary to section 18 of the Niger State Child Rights Law, 2010.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable police complete its investigation into the matter.

In his ruling, Magistrate Nasiru Muazu, ordered that Itang be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter to Oct.25, for further mention.