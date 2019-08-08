<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old security guard, Raphael Pius, who allegedly stole his employer’s two Rolex wristwatches valued at N200,000 and 2,500 Dollars (about 900,,000) with on Thursday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Pius and his friend, Johnson Ikede, 25, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the two defendants committed the offence on July 18, at midnight at No. 4, Mobolaji St., Westwood Estate, Badore Ajah, Lagos.

He alleged that the Pius, who was a security guard working for the complainant, Mr Robert Oluoba, stole two Rolex wristwatches and 2,500 Dollars from his wardrobe.

Ekundayo said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that section 287 (7) stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer and 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate A.M. Olumide-Fusika admitted the two defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olumide-Fusika adjourned the case until Aug. 15 for hearing.